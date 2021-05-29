Malaysian business groups urge quicker release of details on 'essential' sectors

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - As news of the two-week total lockdown starting hit on Friday (May 28), Malaysian business groups say the decision is unavoidable but asked for more information to be released soon.

SME Association of Malaysia president Michael Kang said the association was supportive of the move, and hoped that there would be solution for businesses to survive.

"From our own survey, we found that a total lockdown might lead to a 40 per cent shutdown of SMEs. So the government needs to come up with a win-win solution for all, " he added.

He urged the government to embark on a massive nationwide swab test to trace the source of infections and stop the spread of Covid-19.

Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM), Penang, also backed the decision, with its president Jimmy Ong saying: "We understand the government had to do this. What we need now is the SOP to be announced quickly to avoid confusion and misunderstanding."

The International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) has twice had to issue denials refuting lists of industries allowed to operate during the June 1-14 lockdown, after versions of lists were circulated on social media.

Medical Practitioners Coalition Association of Malaysia president Dr Raj Kumar Maharajah said the country needed to have a nationwide lockdown to see drastic changes.

"It is inevitable, looking at the number of cases, which has reached over 8,000. Our healthcare facilities are already on the brink of collapse and there is no other way, " he added.

Malaysian Association of Public Health Physicians president Datuk Dr Zainal Ariffin Omar said although it came a bit late, the government made the right decision.

He said most public health experts had expected the lockdown to be implemented early last week.

"We really hope the rakyat will strictly follow the SOP, " he said.

Malaysian Society of Infectious Diseases and Chemotherapy president Prof Dr Zamberi Sekawi said the current method of relaxed movement control order was not working.

"The government has been gracious in allowing businesses to carry on but people are not complying to the SOP and we hear about cases of non-compliance almost daily, '' he added.

He said it was time people understood that the nation was in dire situation and was currently one of the worst hit in the world.

"Our medical frontliners are overwhelmed, our intensive care units are packed and the mortuaries are so full that they have to add on trailers to keep the remains because of the high number of Covid-19 deaths, " he added.

Penang Hospital infectious disease consultant Dr Chow Ting Soo said the nation's healthcare system has been stretched to the maximum.

Many Malaysians on social media welcome the government's announcement of the full lockdown.

Samantha Tan said that she's "super grateful" for the decision.

"No complaints (from me)! Let's do it Malaysians. Now or never. We couldn't afford any more death and infections," she said.

Despite agreeing with the decision, Facebook user Thiru Senthan said the state of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia wouldn't have been in its current state if "this was implemented right at the beginning".

On Instagram a user with the handle @singhguruguru, said: "Lockdown anything you like, but vaccination boost up pls," he said.

However, not everyone on social media is taking the announcement positively.

Seemingly sceptical, Facebook user Shoddy Singh said he will choose to wait and see what is categorised under the essential economic services first before drawing any conclusions.