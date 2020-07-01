Coronavirus: Malaysia records zero locally transmitted infections for first time in 4 months

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Health Ministry said on Wednesday (July 1) that it recorded zero locally transmitted cases within its borders in the last 24 hours, the first time this has happened since Feb 26.

There was only one new case of Covid-19 recorded in the country for the 24-hour period to noon on Wednesday, involving a Malaysian returning from abroad.

The death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 121.

The cumulative number of infections in the country is 8,640.

Health Ministry's director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said 21 more cases have been discharged, which means 8,375 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Malaysia since the outbreak began.

This translates to a recovery rate of 96.9 per cent out of the total number of cases in the country.

There are now only 141 active cases left being treated at health facilities nationwide.

Currently, there are four people being treated at intensive care units, with two patients requiring ventilator support.