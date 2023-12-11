‘Teacher, I want to be a TikTok-er’: Little Malaysian content creators chase big dreams

KUALA LUMPUR - At seven years old, Isabelle is already on her way to becoming an online content creator.

She holds a bag of potato chips in her hands and kicks off the video recording by revealing its price and ingredients.

“Now, for the moment we’ve all been waiting for... the taste test,” says Isabelle as she presents to her classmates and teacher, pretending to tear open the bag and grab a chip.

Isabelle describes the taste as “an explosion of flavour” with a smile on her face, ending the presentation with the tagline, “Snack on, friends!”

Johan Ooi, co-founder and public speaking instructor of Johan Speaking Academy, whispers: “She’s pretending because her mum doesn’t want her to eat too many snacks during class.”

On a Saturday morning in Kuala Lumpur, she is one of six students attending a class to learn the art of product reviews.

In an era where kids mostly consume content online, Mr Ooi noticed a growing interest among his students in becoming content creators.

Responding to their feedback, he decided to incorporate product reviews into his public speaking class modules.

“Back then, kids would say their dream jobs were to be a lawyer, doctor or engineer. Now, a popular answer would be YouTuber.

“Recently, some also said, ‘Teacher, I want to be a TikTok-er,’” Mr Ooi says, attributing it to the popularity of online streamers like Ryan Kaji of Ryan’s World (formerly Ryan’s ToysReview) and Blippi.

Over the course of two months, the students, ranging in age from six to 12, will gather on weekends to learn fundamental aspects of content creation, like devices for vlogging and simple tools for editing.

They start by selecting their preferred item, whether it’s a book, toy or food, before learning to prepare a script, with the end goal of being able to present without having to read from one.

“It’s about building up their confidence to speak to an audience. At the end of the lesson, the students have to do a presentation for their parents, who would like to see how far they’ve come since the first session,” Mr Ooi says.

At Kuala Lumpur-based Kidocode, its YouTube Engineering course has been attracting about 20 to 30 students each week since it was introduced in 2019.