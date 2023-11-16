Employers need to keep up with radically changing expectations of work

Social media platforms, especially Instagram and TikTok, are abuzz with the trend of young individuals around the world leaving their jobs to pursue “funemployment” – a playful take on voluntary unemployment.

In the past, they may have felt disheartened or even embarrassed about lacking a steady full-time role and a consistent income. However, some now perceive unemployment as an opportunity to relish their leisure time. They sustain themselves financially through gig assignments or social media endeavours.