Don’t mock Gen Z’s #LazyGirlJobs, be envious

With this latest TikTok trend, the first generation truly raised in the digital era may simply be doing what youth Internet culture does best: trolling.

Erin Lowry

The lazy girl job jabs at the heart of capitalism, pushing back against deeply entrenched beliefs about work and career. PHOTO: UNSPLASH
Updated
55 sec ago
Published
31 min ago
The latest TikTok fad seems to involve combining “girl” with a host of other words to communicate a concept or movement. There’s #GirlMath, aka the justifications women use to spend on non-essentials. There is #GirlDinner, which is dinner for one that looks like a chaotic plate of what you want or leftovers or essentially riffing on a charcuterie board. Then we have the recent #GirlHammer trend in which TikTokers complete a handyman task without the use of a hammer, such as using a rolling pin to bang a nail into a wall. Some of these trends are silly. Some are helpful. But the one facing the most backlash is the #LazyGirlJob. It’s a term that’s united elder millennials, Gen X and boomers against Gen Z because what does an early 20-something know about burnout and struggling with work-life balance?

Honestly, maybe we should take a cue from Gen Z on this one.

