More Filipino millennials, Gen Zs get side jobs: Survey

MANILA – More Filipino millennials and Gen Zs have taken either a part- or full-time paying job on top of their primary job just to make ends meet, according to the results of the Deloitte 2023 Millennial and Gen Z survey released on Monday.

The survey, conducted from November to December 2022, showed that 71 per cent of Filipino millennials and 65 per cent of Filipino Gen Zs have taken additional jobs – an increase from the previous year’s results of 61 per cent and 64 per cent, respectively.

As defined by the study, Gen Z respondents were born between January 1995 and December 2004 while millennial respondents were born between January 1983 and December 1994.

When asked why they decided to take additional jobs, 66 per cent of millennials and 56 per cent of Gen Zs said they needed a secondary source of income, while about 40 per cent of both generational groups believed their side jobs helped them develop important skills and relationships.

Results of the survey also showed that more than half of Filipino millennials (58 per cent) and Gen Zs (59 per cent) live paycheck to paycheck and worry they will not be able to cover their expenses.

“These results reflect the economic uncertainty millennials and Gen Zs find themselves in as the world continues to recover from the global pandemic,” said Mr Eric Landicho, managing partner and CEO of Deloitte Philippines.

According to the survey, the need to supplement their pay cheque and take more jobs results negatively in young workers, as 66 per cent of Filipino millennials and 81 per cent of Filipino Gen Zs feel burned out due to the demand of workloads — an increase from 63 per cent and 70 per cent the previous year, respectively.

“While these young workers are leaning on their resourcefulness to stay afloat, organisations can play a big part in ensuring the financial well-being of their employees. Especially during this period of high inflation, organisations can look at offering flexible benefits such as those relating to healthcare or commuting costs to ease the impact of soaring prices on workers,” Mr Landicho said.

The results of the survey resonate with Ms Tel Montalbo, 27, who works as an architect for a local firm but still takes part-time jobs related to her field of work.

“The reason I take sideline jobs is solely financial. My income is just enough for my needs, so I have to fund my ‘wants’ through other jobs that I get. They are all mostly related to architecture, like outsourced housing projects from other countries. The sideline job can be as hard as my main job but it pays way better and helps me reach my financial goals,” Ms Montalbo added.

She also said that doing multiple jobs sometimes leads to deteriorating health, feeling unmotivated and even underperforming at work.

“I think what companies really need to do to help their workers is to compensate them properly. Workers shouldn’t live pay cheque to pay cheque,” Ms Montalbo said.