A study released in March by Malaysia’s UCSI University Poll Research Centre of SPM (Malaysia’s equivalent of the O levels) school leavers between 18 and 20 years old offers some food for thought.

Of the 1,000 school leavers surveyed, about half (490) did not plan to continue studying. Of this group, about a third were looking to become influencers, while another 26 per cent preferred to join the gig economy.