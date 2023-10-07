A new generation says unemployment can be fun

SINGAPORE – Like most of his cohort, 26-year-old Jonathan Chan starts his weekdays early. But while his peers bolt to the office with sleep still dusting their eyes, Mr Chan wakes only to luxuriate in bed for two, sometimes three hours.

The former Olympic diver is unemployed, and has been for five months. He is vocal about it too. In a video shared with his 9,000 Instagram followers, he documents a day in his life sans job.

It shows an enviable schedule: wake up, laze, F45 (a high-intensity workout class), toy with spray paint, dinner with friends, capped off with a night at the theatre.

Mr Chan’s video is just one in a rapidly growing canon. Hundreds of such videos of young people who have quit their jobs can be found on TikTok and Instagram, depicting what has become known as “funemployment” – a period of fun unemployment.

On TikTok, videos with the hashtag #unemploymentlife have been viewed at least 25.8 million times. The bulk of such content comes from the US and Britain, but the trend has also caught on in Singapore.

Such videos first appeared on TikTok in 2020, when pandemic-induced layoffs and hiring freezes put many Generation Zs out of a job.

In the beginning, they featured troubled job seekers making the best of a bad situation, but a growing number now star young people who have willingly quit their jobs – some barely a year into the workforce.