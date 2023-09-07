Sarawak in talks to supply 1GW renewable energy to S’pore by 2032: Sarawak Energy

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s Sarawak state aims to provide up to one gigawatt (1 GW) of renewable energy to Singapore by 2032, with negotiations to supply the electricity via submarine cables now at an advanced stage, according to Sarawak state energy unit Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB).

The 1GW of energy, mainly in the form of hydropower, represents up to a quarter of Singapore’s low-carbon electricity import target by 2035.

Singapore aims to import 4GW of low-carbon electricity, including renewable energy, by 2035 to meet about 30 per cent of the Republic’s power needs.

SEB is spearheading the negotiations with a consortium led by Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries. The parties are working towards a power exchange agreement, and are finalising the technical and the commercial terms for the export of energy, said SEB group chief operating officer James Ung Sing Kwong.

The deal has been under negotiation for more than three years, he said.

Higher costs and power losses during transmission over the 700km distance to Singapore were not a concern because of new submarine cable technology, Mr Ung told The Straits Times in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of Sustainability & Renewable Energy Forum (Saref 3.0) at the Borneo Convention Centre in Kuching, Sarawak, on Thursday.

Held on Sept 6 and 7, the forum’s theme, “Regional Net Zero and Sustainable Communities, Renewable Energy Development and Interconnections”, focuses on regional net-zero initiatives, as well as green energy development and solutions.

Said Mr Ung: “The feasibility study is completed and the findings of our technical studies on cables show this is workable. Commercial negotiations are ongoing, and we are working towards the power exchange agreement, which will be a two-way exchange of power between both countries as well.

“From the Sarawak side, we need to get sufficient power ready for Singapore, and we have to strengthen transmission lines on land to supply the energy. Singapore will be responsible to build the 700km submarine cables from Sarawak to the city-state to supply the energy, which could take around six to seven years.”

The final structure of the submarine cable company has not been finalised, but it would be led by a Singapore company, he added.

A similar power link already exists in Europe. The North Sea link between Norway and Britain stretches more than 720km in the North Sea.

SEB, along with Sembcorp Industries and Singapore Power Group, have completed technical studies on the cables linking Borneo to Singapore, said Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Mr Ung said Indonesia would also need to give its endorsement because the cables will be laid in Indonesian waters.

“I can tell you that all parties are committed to make exporting renewable energy to Singapore a reality,” he said.