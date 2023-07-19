New hydrogen-ready power plant to be built by 2026 as S’pore seeks greener energy generators

SINGAPORE – To meet Singapore’s growing demand for electricity, the Energy Market Authority (EMA) will look to increase its generation capacity over the next five years, but with greener, more energy-efficient power plants.

This was announced after the groundbreaking ceremony of Keppel’s new hydrogen-ready power plant on Jurong Island. The new plant will have a lower carbon footprint than conventional power plants, and can operate on fuels with 30 per cent hydrogen content.

Hydrogen is considered to be a greener fuel than natural gas, as it does not produce any planet-warming carbon dioxide when burned.

Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng, who attended the event on Wednesday, said that the new generation of combined cycle gas turbines (CCGTs), like Keppel’s, will be crucial in ensuring that Singapore has a reliable energy supply.

The 600 megawatt Keppel Sakra Cogen Plant is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026 – and can power around 864,000 four-room Housing Board flats for a year.

It will be constructed by a consortium involving Mitsubishi Power and Jurong Engineering.

Dr Tan noted that electricity demand has been steadily increasing over the years due to economic growth, electrification and digitalisation, so the authorities must plan ahead to ensure that there is sufficient generation capacity to meet this demand.

EMA expects electricity demand to grow by at least 4 per cent each year between 2023 and 2028 – largely driven by new investments in energy-intensive sectors such as advanced manufacturing and data centres

As such, under its new centralised process, it will launch a request for proposal later in July for additional generation capacity that it expects will be needed in 2028.

The process entails EMA forecasting electricity demand on a rolling 10-year basis, along with the generation capacity available in the system.

If projections show that there is insufficient generation capacity, EMA will conduct a request-for-proposal to build, own and operate new generation capacity.

The authority will step in to build new generation capacity if no private company expresses interest to do so or if proposals submitted are assessed to be unsuitable.

Dr Tan said that Singapore’s power system has been in an overcapacity situation over the last decade due to bullish investments by generation companies.

“Over the years, as electricity demand has grown and older generation plants have retired, our reserve margin has come down,” he added, referring to the spare capacity needed to ensure grid reliability.