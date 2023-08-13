Singapore open to importing electricity from India, says EMA

The EMA said it welcomes proposals from regional countries to import up to 4 gigawatt of electricity into Singapore. PHOTO: ST FILE
Debarshi Dasgupta
India Correspondent
Updated
Published
16 min ago
NEW DELHI - Singapore is open to the possibility of importing electricity from countries in the region, including India, The Straits Times has learnt from the Energy Market Authority (EMA). This response comes following a set of questions sent to the authority seeking its comment on a reported move by India and Singapore to try and link their power grids.

According to a July 30 report in The Economic Times, the two countries have “fast-tracked” plans to connect their power grids through an undersea cable via the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Bay of Bengal, allowing India to sell renewable energy to Singapore.

