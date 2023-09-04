New study will assess Singapore’s geothermal energy potential, sites for power plants: EMA

SINGAPORE – A nationwide study will be conducted to assess how Singapore can harness geothermal energy for power generation, as well as identify suitable locations for building geothermal power plants, said the Energy Market Authority (EMA) on Monday.

Geothermal energy is renewable – it comes from heat derived from the earth’s superheated core, which is estimated to be 2,900km below the surface.

Previous studies have already indicated geothermal potential in northern and eastern Singapore.

A study by the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) found in July that a site close to the Sembawang hot spring could potentially have temperatures of up to 200 deg C – the temperature needed for power generation – at depths of 4km to 5km, highlighting its potential as a clean energy source.

EMA is asking for proposals for an islandwide, non-invasive geophysical study which will assess Singapore’s geothermal potential at depths of up to 10km.

Interested parties, which could include both industry players and research institutes, are invited to provide their submissions for the Request for Proposal by Dec 8, 4pm.

“As a small, resource-constrained country, Singapore has limited renewable energy options and imports almost all its energy needs,” EMA said.

The country is exploring localised energy options – aside from solar – that would help it diversify and decarbonise its energy resources, in order to hit net-zero emissions by 2050.

Therefore, a holistic study is required to determine the overall geothermal potential and scalability of geothermal power across Singapore, added EMA.

Previous studies showed that Singapore has geothermal potential in Sembawang and Pulau Tekong, with the latter having been gazetted for military use.

The study will also help EMA assess the potential for geological carbon sequestration in Singapore – the process of injecting carbon dioxide deep underground for long-term storage to mitigate climate change.

Conventional geothermal systems harness hot water and steam to generate electricity, which is not possible in Singapore due to the lack of viable resources at shallow depths.

However, it is possible to harness geothermal heat from deep underground due to recent advances in technology, EMA had said previously.

For instance, land-scarce Singapore could benefit from closed-loop heat extraction systems, which would require a far smaller surface area per unit of power produced than other types of power plants, including ones running on fossil fuel, Professor Alessandro Romagnoli from NTU’s School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering told The Straits Times in July.