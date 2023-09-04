New study will assess Singapore’s geothermal energy potential, sites for power plants: EMA

SINGAPORE – A nationwide study will be conducted to assess how Singapore can harness geothermal energy for power generation, as well as identify suitable locations for building geothermal power plants, said the Energy Market Authority (EMA) on Monday.
Geothermal energy is renewable – it comes from heat derived from the earth’s superheated core, which is estimated to be 2,900km below the surface.
Previous studies have already indicated geothermal potential in northern and eastern Singapore.
A study by the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) found in July that a site close to the Sembawang hot spring could potentially have temperatures of up to 200 deg C – the temperature needed for power generation – at depths of 4km to 5km, highlighting its potential as a clean energy source.
EMA is asking for proposals for an islandwide, non-invasive geophysical study which will assess Singapore’s geothermal potential at depths of up to 10km.
Interested parties, which could include both industry players and research institutes, are invited to provide their submissions for the Request for Proposal by Dec 8, 4pm.
“As a small, resource-constrained country, Singapore has limited renewable energy options and imports almost all its energy needs,” EMA said.
The country is exploring localised energy options – aside from solar – that would help it diversify and decarbonise its energy resources, in order to hit net-zero emissions by 2050.
Therefore, a holistic study is required to determine the overall geothermal potential and scalability of geothermal power across Singapore, added EMA.
Previous studies showed that Singapore has geothermal potential in Sembawang and Pulau Tekong, with the latter having been gazetted for military use.
The study will also help EMA assess the potential for geological carbon sequestration in Singapore – the process of injecting carbon dioxide deep underground for long-term storage to mitigate climate change.
Conventional geothermal systems harness hot water and steam to generate electricity, which is not possible in Singapore due to the lack of viable resources at shallow depths.
However, it is possible to harness geothermal heat from deep underground due to recent advances in technology, EMA had said previously.
For instance, land-scarce Singapore could benefit from closed-loop heat extraction systems, which would require a far smaller surface area per unit of power produced than other types of power plants, including ones running on fossil fuel, Professor Alessandro Romagnoli from NTU’s School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering told The Straits Times in July.
In these systems, pipes installed underground in a loop can transport fluids that transfer heat from the hot granite layers to the surface, where the heat could be used to generate electricity in the power plant.
ST has asked EMA whether a more in-depth study will be conducted at the site near Sembawang hot spring to determine its geothermal potential at 10km.
NTU is also researching the geothermal potential in Singapore’s eastern region.
For instance, an NTU project involves using a quantum gravity sensor to understand the composition and structure of selected geological sites in Singapore.
Quantum gravity sensors have been used in projects globally to monitor volcanoes, tectonic plates and the exploration of natural resources.
Co-led by NTU Associate Professor Rainer Helmut Dumke, who is also a scientist at the National University of Singapore’s Centre for Quantum Technologies, and Assistant Professor Wei Shengji from NTU’s Earth Observatory of Singapore, the project can help explore potential sites for geothermal power generation.
EMA had in April 2022 launched a Request for Information to investigate possible approaches and methods for assessing further geothermal potential in the country.
This was done in preparation for the launch of a Request for Proposal to assess the viability and scalability of deploying geothermal systems in Singapore.