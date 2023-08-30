Vena Energy aims for Singapore power imports before 2030, sees huge potential in region

SINGAPORE - Singapore-based Vena Energy is aiming for a 2026 construction start for its 2 gigawatt (GW) solar and battery project in Indonesia’s Riau Islands and is hoping to supply electricity to Singapore before 2030, chief executive Nitin Apte said.

The project reflects the growing ambition and scale of green energy investments in the region, Mr Apte told The Straits Times.

The renewable energy project developer has a large and growing pipeline of investments covering onshore wind and solar, offshore wind and battery storage. It is also looking to scale up green hydrogen production as well.

He said the Riau Islands project will cover between 2,000ha and 2,200ha, involve a subsea cable to Singapore and will be completed in phases by 2032. The battery storage system is expected to be able to store in excess of 8 gigawatt-hours of energy, making it the largest of its type in Asean.

In early August, Vena Energy signed a collaboration agreement with Shell Eastern Trading in Singapore in which Shell would explore the import of some of the renewable power generated by the proposed Riau hybrid project.

Mr Apte said Vena Energy plans to export up to 2.5 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity annually to Singapore and that Shell is in discussions with the Energy Market Authority (EMA) regarding an import licence.

This amount represents just under 5 per cent of Singapore’s total electricity consumption of 53.5 TWh in 2021, according to EMA figures.

Singapore plans to import up to 4GW of low-carbon electricity by 2035, and the EMA is considering a wide range of projects based on submissions under its request for proposal exercise that closes end-December 2023.

Founded in 2012, Vena Energy has 80 projects with total operational capacity of 2.7GW in seven countries in the Asia-Pacific region. It has a development pipeline of 43GW.

In 2022, Vena Energy added 10 projects, totalling 562MW, to its operational portfolio.

“We are contracting demand that is probably two to three times what we were contracting five years ago,” Mr Apte said. “We see a definite acceleration and project sizes are getting bigger.”

He pointed to two reasons why the policy and investment landscape for green energy has improved in the region.

“One is the economics,” he said, pointing to the sharp drop in the cost of renewable energy.

“And number two is we can’t deny climate change.”

Still, the region needs investment in the trillions, not billions, to meet its growing energy needs and hasten the green transition, the Asian Development Bank and others say.