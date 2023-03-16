Singapore to get 1GW of renewable energy from Cambodia in largest electricity import to date

SINGAPORE - Singapore could soon be given the green light to import 1 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy yearly from Cambodia.

The new deal would be the Republic’s largest cross-border electricity contract to date, making up a quarter of the nation’s low-carbon electricity import target by 2035, and about 8 per cent of the entire country’s needs that year.

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) said on Thursday that electricity retailer Keppel Energy has received conditional approval to import hydropower, solar and potentially wind power from Cambodia’s Royal Group Power Company via new subsea cables that would transmit the electricity over more than 1,000km.

The 1GW of electricity when supplied over a year, which can power up to all households (about 1.4 million) annually, could potentially be scaled up to include renewable energy sources from Laos as well.

The deal will be finalised after Keppel has conducted further studies on its viability and secured regulatory approvals from the relevant governments.

If the project continues to meet the agency’s requirements and conditions, it will eventually be granted a conditional licence, followed by a full importer licence, EMA added.

The Republic has a target of importing 4GW of low-carbon electricity by 2035, which will make up about 30 per cent of Singapore’s projected energy supply in the same year.

Speaking at the signing ceremony for the power purchase agreement between the two countries, Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng said the transmission cables, at more than 1,000km, will be South-east Asia’s longest cross-border subsea cables when ready.

They would be longer than the 740km Viking Link Interconnector project between Denmark and Britain, the world’s longest subsea cable to date that is expected to be completed by end-2023.

The project with Cambodia would be supplemented by battery energy storage systems to store excess wind and solar power, as well as pumped storage hydropower, which acts like a giant battery to store power and release it when needed.

Pumped storage hydropower typically involves two water reservoirs at different elevations that can generate power as water moves down from one to the other, passing through a turbine.

The project is expected to start after 2030.

A spokesman for Keppel Infrastructure told The Straits Times that the renewable energy will be transmitted through power lines and subsea high-voltage transmission cables from Cambodia to Singapore, and is assessed to be commercially and technically feasible.

The project will require the enhancement of existing infrastructure as well as the building of new ones.