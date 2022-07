SINGAPORE - Renewable energy sources can supplement only a small portion of Singapore's energy mix and are unlikely to completely replace traditional fuels such as oil and gas in the next two decades, according to industry sources.

Rystad Energy, an independent energy research and business intelligence company, said that based on its current forecast, Singapore could potentially have renewables replace about 9 per cent of the power mix by 2030 and up to 25 per cent by 2050.