Mall attacked a day after riot outside temple in Petaling Jaya

SUBANG JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman has warned that an attack at One City Mall, just a day after a violent riot outside a temple in Petaling Jaya, was going too far.

"I am very disappointed. Let the police do their job. Things will get even worse if we let this go on. Let this be a lesson to the leaders there. We have to cool things down. This is between the temple and the company, not about race or religion," said Datuk Mohd Azis early on Tuesday morning (Nov 27) at the scene of the crime in Subang Jaya.

A group that had congregated at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple turned rowdy when they smashed glass panels at the One City Mall early on Tuesday (Nov 27).

A car there was also damaged in the incident that occurred at around 2.30am.

The group had assembled near the temple where three cars were badly damaged during a riot early on Monday.

Those gathered there were also wary of the media, with some hurling insults and threats at journalists covering the scene.

The incident is believed to have been sparked by the fracas between two opposing groups over the relocation of the temple to USJ 23, which led to a riot in the wee hours of Monday.

Related Story 17 suspects arrested in Malaysia over temple violence; police say situation under control

Members of the police General Operations Force were deployed at the scene.

In his Tuesday morning statement, Mr Mohd Azis reminded members of the public to not take the law into their own hands.

"The police have been very accommodating and I commend them for that. But this is over the limit. If there are no more options, then the police have to take action," he said.