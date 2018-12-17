Malaysian fireman attacked during Selangor Hindu temple riot dies 4 days before wedding

PETALING JAYA - Mr Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, the firefighter who was gravely injured in a fracas sparked by a relocation dispute of a Hindu temple in Selangor, has died after waking up from a medically-induced comatose.

Mr Muhammad Adib, 24, died on Monday (Dec 17) - four days before he was due to be married - at the National Heart Institute (IJN), according to a Putrajaya Fire and Rescue Department spokesman.

His death was also confirmed by Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin, The Star Online reported.

On Sunday (Dec 16), IJN said that Mr Muhammad Adib's condition was critical after suffering progressive deterioration of his lung and kidney function over the past 24 hours.

Mr Muhammad Adib, who was on duty with his team, was severely injured on Nov 27 after being attacked by a mob near the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya during the riots.

The attack on the young firefighter was condemned by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad who blamed criminal elements for the violence.