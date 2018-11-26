Cars set on fire, flipped as riot breaks out over relocation of temple in Petaling Jaya

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A riot broke out early on Monday (Nov 26) over the relocation of a temple in Seafield in Petaling Jaya, leading to several vehicles being set on fire.

It started as a protest to stop the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ25 from being relocated to another site in USJ23.

Videos of the incident have gone viral, showing the protest turning aggressive as people cheered after watching a vehicle being set on fire.

In another video, a car was flipped upside down and the Fire and Rescue Department was present at the scene.

A Selangor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said several vehicles were set ablaze during the 2am protest.

It is learnt that Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel were also on hand to ensure the situation did not worsen.

Selangor police chief Commissioner Mazlan Mansor said he was going to the scene to oversee the situation.

"Police personnel are already at the site to maintain order and the safety of the public. I am also going there to see the situation for myself," he said when contacted.

It was reported that Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple task force leader S. Ramaji said they want Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to intervene and save the temple from being relocated.

Mr Ramaji claimed that the task force and temple devotees suspected foul play in the relocation due to contradicting facts from a consent judgment and press statements.

He also alleged that the consent judgment had been breached.

Mr Ramaji also claimed that the existing land was supposed to be allocated to the temple by former state exco members in 1987, but is unsure how the decision had been revoked.