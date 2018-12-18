Malaysia police beef up security at Selangor Hindu temple after fireman's death

SUBANG JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, BERNAMA) - Nearly 400 Malaysian police personnel have moved in to secure a Hindu temple and the business complex of a property developer that is at the centre of a land dispute which sparked clashes at the religious site late last month.

The 392 police personnel included uniformed and plainclothes policemen as well as anti-riot police detachments.

Several anti-riot police vehicles were parked at the business complex of One City Development in Subang Jaya, Selangor. One City Development is the owner of the plot of land occupied by the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple.

According to police personnel at the temple, which is located near the developer's business complex, three checkpoints have been set up on the roads turning into the temple site, although one is not in use to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The temple, however, appeared quiet and deserted with only the police and a few media personnel observing the scene. Priests earlier held prayers at the temple.

On Monday night, a fireman who was gravely injured in the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple fracas died from his injuries.

Muhammad Adib died on Monday (Dec 17) - four days before he was due to be married - at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

Related Story Developer to transfer Malaysian land to a trust in bid to end temple relocation controversy

Related Story Four charged with rioting and using dangerous weapons over Malaysian temple issue

Related Story Fund to buy back Malaysia temple land reaches RM2 million

Related Story Malaysia wants proposed houses of worship to first register with government in bid to reduce disputes

The 24-year-old, who was on duty with his team, was critically injured on Nov 27 after being attacked by a mob near the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya during the riots caused by a dispute over its proposed relocation.

His body was on Tuesday flown by a Fire and Rescue Department helicopter from Kuala Lumpur to his hometown in Kuala Kedah, where he was laid to rest.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali earlier paid their respects to the fireman at Subang airport. He had expressed sadness at learning of Muhammad Adib's death, writing on Twitter on Monday night: "I am very sad to receive this news. May his soul be placed among the righteous."

Selangor deputy police chief Abdul Rashid Abdul Wahab said Muhammad Adib's death will be reclassified as a murder case, reported Bernama news agency.

In a statement on Monday (Dec 17), he said Muhammad Adib's death will now be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

It was previously investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

The Save Seafield Mariamman Temple Task Force's committee chairman S. Ramaji has extended the group's condolences to Muhammad Adib's's family.

Urging a thorough investigation to book those responsible, Ramaji also stated that the authorities should go after those behind the perpetrators.

Their act of "violence or scheming", the task force chairman said, had not only taken the life of a public servant, but also compromised the nature of the struggle to keep the temple in its current location.

"Violence is not, and will never be a solution for any problem," Ramaji said, adding that those who indulged in violence for any reason had to be investigated and punished accordingly.