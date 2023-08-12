Malaysians head to the polls to elect state governments after bitter campaign for votes

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysians headed to the ballot box on Saturday to elect six state governments, following a fierce two-week campaign where attacks on political opponents resonated far more than election pledges.
Nearly 9.7 million voters are eligible to vote for the 245 state assembly seats being contested in Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu. Polls opened at 8am and will close at 6pm.
In Penang, Madam Kamaliah Ishak was among the first to arrive at the voting centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Penanti in Permatang Pauh.
The 61-year-old, who used a walker, was assisted by her granddaughter and election officials when she arrived. She had hurt her legs in an accident recently.
“I always come early to fulfil my responsibility as a voter,” she said.
Her granddaughter, Ms Siti Masyitah Abdullah, 18, was both excited and nervous as this was her first time voting.
“I am not familiar with the procedures and didn’t want to risk making any mistakes. Thank goodness the process was smooth and easy,” she said.
Research houses have predicted that the status quo will remain after polls close, with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and its unity government ally Barisan Nasional (BN) retaining control of Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan, and the federal opposition alliance Perikatan Nasional (PN) remaining the state government in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.
Local celebrity Azwan Ali was seen at the polling centre for Hulu Kelang, where his brother and Selangor PN chairman Azmin Ali is running for a seat.
Mr Azwan, who is popularly known as Diva AA, declared his support for rival coalition PH, and predicted a “50-50 chance” of victory for his brother against PH’s Juwairiya Zulkifli.
“Give Anwar Ibrahim a chance. You (PN) are struggling for power, and you bash them (PH), but in the end you are the same too,” he said.
During the campaign, Datuk Seri Anwar and his allies had repeatedly taken aim at the likes of PN chief Muhyiddin Yassin and Kedah caretaker chief minister Sanusi Md Nor, accusing them of corruption, slander, as well as abuse of religion to gain votes.
“Anwar reduced poverty. Anwar raised the price paid to paddy farmers, but I want to go to heaven,” the premier said to thousands who attended a final rally in Malaysia’s rice bowl state of Kedah late Friday.
“They keep using DAP, Christians and all other manner of reasons to scare the Muslims,” he added, referring to the Democratic Action Party, the largest member of his PH coalition. “So when you end up voting, you know deep in your heart that they (PN) are terrible leaders but because they scare you by using Islam, saying that ‘If I vote Anwar, I won’t go to heaven.’”
The vote, involving nearly half of Malaysia’s electorate, is to elect governments for six of the federation’s 13 states, but it is also widely viewed as a referendum on the Anwar administration which comprises former foes.
His unity government includes parties that control Sabah and Sarawak as well as the Umno-led BN, which is seeking to bounce back from its worst-ever performance after winning just 30 of 222 seats in the federal legislature at the general election in November.
Meanwhile, PN, which counts Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia as its key parties, is tipped to make inroads in the Malay-majority seats in the PH strongholds of Penang and Selangor.
On Friday, PAS’ popular leader Sanusi drew a crowd of thousands in Kulim, Kedah, without the need for top PN figures to be present.
“Anwar and his ministers are here today (in Kedah) to attack just one Sanusi. But I am laughing,” the caretaker Menteri Besar said, before launching yet another volley of attacks on his rival counterpart in Selangor, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.
The slanging matches between the two have led to Mr Amirudin of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) filing a defamation suit against Sanusi over claims of an alleged scandal involving a private company’s takeover of land in Selangor.
Selangor is where PN has made a concerted effort to end 15 years of Mr Anwar’s PKR rule, with former premier Muhyiddin citing rising cost of living as the people’s biggest concern.
“Anwar’s government is useless at addressing people’s concerns. He has not taken out one cent to help people since the Covid-19 endemic phase,” the Bersatu president told thousands at a rally in Selangor late on Friday.
“What has happened to this country? We want to have a better life, we don’t want to face economic problems anymore. We believe that Anwar’s government has failed,” he added.
Analysts say factors that could steer the election outcome include voter transferability, or the willingness of PH and BN grassroots supporters to switch their allegiances to vote for a former rival, after decades of bitter enmity between them.
Observers will also be monitoring the level of Malay-Muslim support for PH-BN, with war-room analyses across the divide listing the leadership of graft-tainted Umno president and Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi as a liability to the ruling alliance.
- Additional reporting by Eileen Ng and Zunaira Saieed