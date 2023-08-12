Malaysians head to the polls to elect state governments after bitter campaign for votes

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysians headed to the ballot box on Saturday to elect six state governments, following a fierce two-week campaign where attacks on political opponents resonated far more than election pledges.

Nearly 9.7 million voters are eligible to vote for the 245 state assembly seats being contested in Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu. Polls opened at 8am and will close at 6pm.

In Penang, Madam Kamaliah Ishak was among the first to arrive at the voting centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Penanti in Permatang Pauh.

The 61-year-old, who used a walker, was assisted by her granddaughter and election officials when she arrived. She had hurt her legs in an accident recently.

“I always come early to fulfil my responsibility as a voter,” she said.

Her granddaughter, Ms Siti Masyitah Abdullah, 18, was both excited and nervous as this was her first time voting.

“I am not familiar with the procedures and didn’t want to risk making any mistakes. Thank goodness the process was smooth and easy,” she said.