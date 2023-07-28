State polls in Malaysia will be an early test of grassroot support for PH-BN marriage

KUALA LUMPUR - When candidates for the elections in six of Malaysia’s 13 states are confirmed on Saturday, voters will face a fresh dilemma just eight months after a general election that gave the nation its first hung Parliament.

In an unprecedented early “mid-term” involving about half the electorate, once bitter enemies Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) will campaign together as part of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government against former premier Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance, the sole occupant of the opposition bench in Parliament.