Malaysia’s popular opposition politician Sanusi remains in spotlight despite lying low

ALOR SETAR - The Malaysian opposition’s most popular politician, caretaker Kedah Menteri Besar Sanusi Md Nor, has made the headlines in the past few days for being glaringly missing in action.

The leadership of his Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) had instructed the brash-speaking politician to lie low and not attend rallies due to security factors, as the “enemies have laid a trap”, PAS MP Afnan Hamimi told a political rally on Sunday.

“We need to be prepared for any possibility. I have already said this before: In the next one or two days, there is a possibility of something terrible happening,” he told the attendees.

Kedah is one of six states in Malaysia going to the polls on Saturday to elect their state assemblies.

Sanusi is the election director for Perikatan Nasional (PN), which is defending control of the Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu state assemblies. PAS is a key party in the PN opposition coalition.

There has been speculation that the assemblyman could be detained for questioning on several alleged offences before the elections.

His conspicuous absence at rallies has made the news – as has the growing list of court cases against him of late.

Sanusi, 49, has been accused of insulting the Selangor Sultan. He was controversially arrested on July 18 at 3am at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur before being charged in court with sedition.

He is also due to be questioned by the authorities over his alleged links to the theft of rare earth in Kedah, as the ruling alliance of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) trained their guns on him.

In the past week, he has also been slapped with notices of demand from business tycoon Vincent Tan and caretaker Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari for defamation.

Speculation mounted last week that he had been rearrested, after he failed to show up at a rally in Kedah, but the police quickly issued a statement denying this.

PAS’ move to keep Sanusi – who won his seat in 2018 and became menteri besar in 2020 – away from the media spotlight signals its defensive stance.

But he has appeared at unofficial events, such as when he played in a friendly football match with residents in his state ward on Monday.