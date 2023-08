KUALA LUMPUR - With a day left of campaigning before the vote on Saturday for six of Malaysia’s 13 states, no clear frontrunner has emerged after 12 days of intense battle between Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s ruling pact and the opposition coalition led by former premier Muhyiddin Yassin.

The most likely outcome is for both sides to retain power in their three state assemblies, but with Datuk Seri Anwar’s alliance losing some seats, campaigners and analysts say.