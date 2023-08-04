Selangor polls: Opposition alliance PN still swimming against tide in pursuit of Malay tsunami

KUALA LUMPUR – He is being touted as Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) chief minister candidate for Malaysia’s richest state Selangor. But former senior minister for the economy Azmin Ali’s rallies in his home town seat of Hulu Kelang struggle to attract hundreds, let alone the thousands commonly seen thronging his events in the past.

To be fair, they are “ceramah kelompok”, a Malay term for smaller gatherings in housing estates, rather than “ceramah perdana” mega-rallies with the opposition coalition’s top national leaders such as former premier Muhyiddin Yassin and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) president Hadi Awang.