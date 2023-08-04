Analysis

Selangor polls: Opposition alliance PN still swimming against tide in pursuit of Malay tsunami

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin (centre) and information chief Azmin Ali (second left) arriving at the Gombak nomination centre on July 29. ST PHOTO: AHMAD LUQMAN ISMAIL
Updated
7 sec ago
Published
10 min ago
KUALA LUMPUR – He is being touted as Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) chief minister candidate for Malaysia’s richest state Selangor. But former senior minister for the economy Azmin Ali’s rallies in his home town seat of Hulu Kelang struggle to attract hundreds, let alone the thousands commonly seen thronging his events in the past.

To be fair, they are “ceramah kelompok”, a Malay term for smaller gatherings in housing estates, rather than “ceramah perdana” mega-rallies with the opposition coalition’s top national leaders such as former premier Muhyiddin Yassin and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) president Hadi Awang.

