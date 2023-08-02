To counter the opposition ‘green wave’ Anwar’s govt is riding one of its own

Policy measures to strengthen the Islamic bureaucracy look like a case of fighting fire with fire. But there are concerns about the efficacy of the move and its long-term impact.

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
The term “green wave” first surfaced after the November 2022 general election. PHOTO: PAS PRESIDEN MEDIA
Updated
31 min ago
Published
32 min ago
KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s upcoming state polls on Aug 12 are being closely watched for signs of whether the so-called “green wave” of political Islam and Malay nationalism touted by opposition alliance Perikatan Nasional (PN) will erode the strongholds of Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan that are currently controlled by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

The term “green wave” first surfaced after the November 2022 general election, in which Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), with its trademark green and white moon logo, swept 43 of the 222 contested wards to become the largest party in Parliament. The religious party is a key component in PN and enjoys widespread support in the rural east and north of Peninsular Malaysia.

