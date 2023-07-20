Malaysian govt writes off $2.4b of Felda settlers’ debts, with eye on votes

KUALA LUMPUR – The Malaysian government is writing off RM8.3 billion (S$2.4 billion) of debts held by land settlers in Felda plantations, as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim moves to boost support among rural Malays ahead of the Aug 12 elections involving six states.

Helping reduce debts in the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) resettlement schemes is an important target for Datuk Seri Anwar as Umno, a key member of his unity government, is struggling to retain Malay support.

Mr Anwar said on June 28 that the government is restructuring Felda’s finances to make them stronger, and this would include “the abolition of 80 per cent of settlers’ loans worth RM8.3 billion”.

On Thursday, the premier issued documents to show that he signed the government-guaranteed sukuk (Islamic bonds) on June 26, as well as a RM990 million payment instruction to Felda for the redemption of its sukuk for 2023 on July 18. The government will provide RM990 million annually for 10 years.

He did this after opposition alliance Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin claimed that the debts of the settlers, who are farmers working for Felda, were written off during his tenure as prime minister in 2021.

Part of the debts were accrued by Felda farmers when they borrowed extensively to participate in the 2012 listing of Felda Global Ventures, now renamed FGV Holdings. The then Umno government had promised good returns, but most of the investments resulted in losses.

The claims and counterclaims on who is helping the Felda settlers and their descendants – who total some 1.5 million voters nationwide – reflected the bitter fight for votes between the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) government led by PM Anwar and the Muhyiddin-led opposition.

Felda on Thursday said the commitment to waive settlers’ debts was implemented on paper in 2021 and 2022.

It received the government grants of RM990 million in July this year, to be paid out annually for 10 years, from Mr Anwar to carry out the write-offs.

“Basically, Felda didn’t have the funds to write off the settler’s debts back in 2021 and 2022, so it was done on the books and the debt amount was to be borne by the government. There was no allocation then by the government. Now, the Anwar-led government has approved the funding via a government-guaranteed sukuk issuance programme,” said Sunway University economics professor Yeah Kim Leng.

The Felda voters form a bloc of rural Malay heartlanders who are often wooed ahead of major elections.

Felda was formed in 1956 by Tun Razak Hussein, who was prime minister from 1970 to 1976, to help poor Malays own land and raise successful plantations, essentially converting farmers into a vote bank for Umno.

Five out of six states holding their state assembly elections on Aug 12 have Felda land schemes, which mostly comprise small land holdings planted with palm oil and rubber.