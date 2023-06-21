Malaysia state elections: Four faces to watch on the comeback trail

Having relinquished the chief ministership of Selangor to join the federal Cabinet from 2018 to 2022, the former senior minister for the economy could make a return to run Malaysia’s richest state if the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) achieves a surprise win in the Pakatan Harapan stronghold.

Although Mr Azmin has expressed his desire to retire from front-line politics, PN chief Muhyiddin Yassin has insisted that he lead the charge in Selangor.

The state is now controlled by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), in which Mr Azmin served as deputy president for a decade before joining Muhyiddin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia in 2020.

Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Aziz, 49