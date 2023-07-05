Malaysia to hold six state elections on Aug 12, nomination day is on July 29

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia will hold elections in six states on Aug 12, the Election Commission (EC) said on Wednesday.

Early voting for security personnel such as the army and police will take place on Aug 8. The nomination day for candidates is on July 29, allowing for a 14-day campaign period.

A total of 245 state assembly seats will be contested in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

The state assemblies were officially dissolved from June 22 to July 1.

Analysts believe that the state polls will be a test of support for the unity government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in which his Pakatan Harapan (PH) is working with former arch-rival Barisan Nasional (BN) for the first time.

On Tuesday, Datuk Seri Anwar said he is confident that PH can retain Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan, while capturing two states led by Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS). He did not elaborate on which states.