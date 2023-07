SEREMBAN - On paper, Negeri Sembilan should prove to be an easy state electoral win for the unity government alliance of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN). The parties currently hold all 36 state assembly seats between them.

But much depends on how well the partnership holds up as the former rivals negotiate which seats to contest in the Aug 12 polls, and who gets to become chief minister when the dust settles.