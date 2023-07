KUALA LUMPUR – The historic Undi18 constitutional amendment that lowered Malaysia’s voting age from 21 to 18 and mandated automatic voter registration was hailed as one of the biggest democratic reforms in recent history.

The move was led by then Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Rahman under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration, which, at the 2018 election, overthrew the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) that had ruled for 61 years.