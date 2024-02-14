Malaysia Edition: A missing Sarawak ex-governor and his family wealth | Some of Kelantan’s Islamic laws ruled unconstitutional

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Malaysia’s apex court has struck down a slew of Islamic criminal enactments in Kelantan, ruling that they were unconstitutional as criminal laws were under the purview of the federal Parliament.

Despite Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat stressing that the suit was purely a matter of upholding constitutional provisions, conservative Muslims as well as the opposition are up in arms over yet another issue that threatens to dent Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s already weak support from the Malay Muslim majority.

Datuk Seri Anwar has certainly had his hands full managing political issues that, on paper, are out of his hands – the Islamic law case was filed by private citizens before he took power in November 2022 – including the commuting of former premier Najib Razak’s graft sentence by half to six years. But Najib, the ex-Umno chief, is clearly unsatisfied, with his lawyer stating that his client was considering another petition for a full royal pardon.

Meanwhile, the family of former Sarawak strongman Taib Mahmud are claiming that his wife has made unilateral decisions concerning the ex-governor’s health and whereabouts, leaving them in the dark. The dispute is the latest in an ongoing battle that involves Tun Taib’s considerable estate, which some say would make him Malaysia’s richest person.

