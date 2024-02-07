Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib considering new request for a full pardon: Lawyer

FILE PHOTO: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak escorted by prison officers, waves to photographers as the jailed politician leaves the court after court proceedings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia January 19, 2024. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain/File Photo
Updated
53 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

KUALA LUMPUR - Jailed former Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak is considering filing a new petition for a full pardon, his lawyer said on Wednesday, less than a week after a special panel agreed to halve his jail sentence.

Najib, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted in a case linked to the 1MDB scandal, had applied for clemency previously but the pardons board, which is chaired by Malaysia's king, opted last week to reduce his sentence.

Najib's lawyer Shafee Abdullah said a new request was being considered as his client had not received a fair trial. Najib has consistently denied wrongdoing.

The lawyer also raised questions over the pardons process led by Al-Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, who ended his five-year reign as king on Jan. 30, shortly after issuing the sentence reduction for Najib.

"I don't think the pardons board operated the way the constitution dictates it operates," Shafee said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top