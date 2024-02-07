Deliver on promises or face protests, Malaysian reform group Bersih tells Anwar government

PETALING JAYA – Alleging that the government of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had not fulfilled its promises on reforms, electoral reforms group Bersih said it will not hesitate to take to the streets to demonstrate its disappointment.

Bersih chairman Muhammad Faisal Abdul Aziz said the public has expressed its disappointment and anger regarding the latest developments in the implementation of the reform agenda in this country.

Such development, Mr Faisal said, suggests that the promises and commitments of reform, including combating corruption, were just lip service.

“The reward of being discharged not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) in corruption cases involving political elites, including the reduction of sentence and fine by the Pardons Board for former prime minister Najib Razak, has fuelled the people’s anger.

“The government’s failure to be transparent regarding the advice (it) submitted to the Pardons Board indicates a disregard for the people’s right to know the truth,” he said in a press conference on Feb 7.

Mr Faisal said the people can no longer remain silent as the trajectory for constitutional and political reforms in the country has veered off course.

“There are various campaigns and activities organised by the electoral watchdog with civil society organisations (CSO), youth movements and students.

“Bersih will not hesitate to mobilise the people to take to the streets as this is the language best understood by those comfortably in power, regardless of the various excuses given.

“The people urge the government to implement the reform agenda, without any compromises,” he added.

When asked whether Bersih will call for a repeal of Article 42 of the Federal Constitution specifically regarding the transparency of the Pardons Board, Mr Faisal said that Bersih only wants the government’s justification and recommendations regarding Najib’s case from the Board.

He said that transparency will answer why the pardon or reduction of prison sentence was granted to Najib.

“In fact, (just because) it is something that is not stated in the Constitution (does not mean) it cannot be done.

“For example, the Attorney-General gave an order to leave without release (DNAA) to a politician. It is not in the Constitution... that he must provide an explanation.

“However, this does not mean that he does not have... accountability, because it involves public interest.

“In the case of Najib or corruption, it involves public interest and the people’s money. Therefore, the people have the right to know what is happening.

“This is not a question of whether or not there is a provision in the law, but more about the public interest, which is the moral responsibility (of the government) to provide an explanation,” he said.

Najib, 70, has been serving his sentence in Kajang Prison in Selangor since Aug 23 after being convicted in a case linked to the 1MDB scandal. The Pardons Board, which is chaired by Malaysia’s King, opted last week to reduce his sentence.

The former premier’s 12-year prison sentence was reduced by half, and he is set to be released on Aug 23, 2028.

In addition to the early release, the fine to be paid by Najib was reduced from RM210 million (S$59.4 million) to RM50 million. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK