Former Sarawak governor goes missing

KUCHING – Ailing former Sarawak governor Abdul Taib Mahmud seems to be at the centre of a tug of war, with his family members claiming they have no idea where he is now and his wife denying allegations that she “abducted” him.

One of Tun Taib’s brothers, Datuk Mohammad Tufail Mahmud, has lodged a police report that the former governor was removed from a private hospital against medical advice and without the approval of his family.

He said he and the family were “gravely concerned” about Mr Taib’s health and safety.

His report at 11pm on Feb 4 came hours after another report was made by a doctor at 1.48am the same day.

According to the first report, which has gone viral on social media, Mr Taib was “absconded” by his wife, Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib, from the hospital against medical advice at close to midnight on Feb 3.

The report claimed that he was put in a wheelchair by Ms Raghad’s butler and bodyguards and carried into a vehicle at the hospital’s main entrance.

Ms Raghad, however, has taken to Instagram to deny the claim, and posted what she said was a note from a nurse. However, the note was illegible.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Mancha Ata confirmed that police had received the report and were looking into the matter.

“The case is being investigated under Section 336 of the Penal Code,” Datuk Mancha said in a statement on Feb 5.

Section 336 covers rash or negligent action that endangers human life or personal safety.

Mr Taib, 87, served three terms as Sarawak governor from March 1, 2014, until Jan 26, 2024, when Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar succeeded him.

Mr Taib was previously Sarawak’s longest-serving chief minister from 1981 to 2014.

Meanwhile, Datuk Mancha also urged the public not to speculate or share false information on the matter.

He said those who spread fake news could face action for defamation under Section 500 of the Penal Code or improper use of network facilities under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK