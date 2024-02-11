Malaysian lawyer gets death threats after court decision on Islamic criminal laws raises tension

KUALA LUMPUR – Lawyer Nik Elin Zurina Nik Abdul Rashid has been receiving online death threats after Malaysia’s apex Federal Court on Feb 9 supported her legal challenge to annul 16 provisions of Islamic criminal laws enacted by Kelantan state.

The court’s 8-1 majority decision raised an uproar among Malay-Muslim opposition parties and conservative Muslims, who have painted the move as an interference in how Islamic law is carried out in Malaysian states.

But government officials including Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim have said that the invalidated provisions are already covered by federal laws.

Malaysia’s legal system allows state legislatures to enact laws only when they are not covered by the federal Parliament, they said.

Ms Nik Elin made three police reports in 2023 when the case started attracting attention from her critics and she received threats on social media in the same year.

“I have lost count of how many threats there have been because these individuals do not understand,” she told New Straits Times daily on Feb 10. “If only they would take the time to read and understand the laws and the reasons behind the challenge, they would understand.”

Ms Nik Elin and her daughter, Tengku Yasmin Natasha Tengku Abdul Rahman – both Kelantanese – challenged the constitutionality of 18 provisions in Kelantan’s Syariah Criminal Code (I) Enactment 2019.

The panel on the apex court, chaired by Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tengku Mat, struck down 16 of the 18 criminal provisions. Among the invalidated provisions are those related to gambling, incest, destroying a place of worship, sodomy and sexual harassment.

CJ Tengku Maimun in reading out the judgment said the issue was whether the Kelantan state legislature enacted the laws after exceeding the limitations set by the Federal Constitution.

“The power of Parliament and state legislatures are limited by the federal constitution, and they cannot make any laws they like,” said Malaysia’s head judge, who is also from Kelantan.

She said Ms Nik Elin and Ms Yasmin were not individuals going against “God’s laws”, but were simply questioning whether such provisions could be enacted by the Kelantan assembly.

But Takiyuddin Hassan, secretary-general of opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia, accused the Federal Court of overreach.

“We are very saddened today. This is a ‘Black Friday’ for syariah law,” he told reporters on Feb 9. “Defending syariah (law) means upholding the institution of the Malay rulers.”

Datuk Takiyuddin added: “Syariah laws are only applied in the syariah court but (now) annulled by the civil court. What does that mean?”