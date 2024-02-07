News analysis

Will Najib’s early release boost Umno’s Malay support? Don’t bank on it, say analysts

Azril Annuar
Malaysia Correspondent
Malaysian ex-premier Najib Razak's reduction in sentence may backfire on Umno. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
10 sec ago
Published
28 min ago
KUALA LUMPUR – Supporters of former Umno president and former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak have voiced their disappointment that he only had his jail sentence halved last week, but did not get a full pardon and immediate release from jail.

This speaks volumes about the disgraced politician’s continued influence within the party as well as its leaders’ hopes that he can revive its fortunes after it suffered a stunning defeat in the 2018 polls and saw its support eroded further in the 2022 election.

