Jokowi retains his political influence in Indonesia with Prabowo as next president

JAKARTA – The third time was indeed the charm for Mr Prabowo Subianto, after unofficial results indicated he had won Indonesia’s presidential polls on Feb 14 following two failed attempts for the top job.

The defence minister and his running mate, Mr Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is President Joko Widodo’s son, soared past the simple majority mark of 50 per cent to avoid a run-off vote, according to quick count tallies from independent survey agencies.

Official results, which will not be known until March, are not expected to differ significantly.

The pair’s victory defied predictions made by analysts that the election would go to a June 26 run-off when their electability ratings stagnated at above 40 per cent as polling day drew closer.

Just days before the election, however, surveys by two credible agencies showed the ticket garnering nearly 52 per cent of the vote.

Mr Prabowo’s camp had also talked up the prospect of a single-round election weeks before, and hyped up the slogan “All in Prabowo-Gibran” on social media.