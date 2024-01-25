Jokowi faces backlash for claiming he can back any presidential candidate

Mr Widodo said a sitting president was free to back any presidential candidate and that he was entitled to campaign for the candidate of his choice in his free time. PHOTO: AFP
Eileen Ng
Correspondent
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
39 sec ago
JAKARTA - Indonesian President Joko Widodo has come under fire for saying that holding a public office did not restrict him from campaigning for any election contenders, amid growing concerns that he is putting his thumb on the scale in favour of his erstwhile rival and his son in the February election.

Mr Widodo, more popularly known as Jokowi, insisted on Jan 24 that a sitting president was free to back any presidential candidate and that he was entitled to campaign for the candidate of his choice in his free time, provided he made no use of government facilities while doing so.

