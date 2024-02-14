Indonesia elections: Vote counting begins as polls close

Get the latest updates from our live coverage of polling day.

JAKARTA – Polls have officially closed at 1pm local time (2pm Singapore time) and the unofficial quick count of ballots is under way in Indonesia’s presidential election, in which three candidates are vying to succeed popular President Joko Widodo, who is stepping down after a decade in power.

Former special forces lieutenant-general and current Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, touted as the front runner in various electability surveys, is locked in a race with former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo.

Mr Prabowo, whose running mate is the president’s son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, has vowed to continue Mr Widodo’s development programmes and legacy projects, including the planned relocation of the administrative capital from Jakarta to East Kalimantan.

Mr Ganjar, who is pairing with former law and security minister Mahfud MD, has promised to improve the president’s policies in education and healthcare. Mr Anies, who is running with veteran politician Muhaimin Iskandar, has said he would review and roll back some programmes such the capital relocation.

Millions of Indonesians have cast their ballots earlier on Feb 14 to elect not only a president and a vice-president, but also parliamentary and local representatives. In the legislative poll, thousands of lawmaker hopefuls seek to fill 580 seats in the national Parliament known as the House of Representatives, and around 20,000 seats at the regional level.