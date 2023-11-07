Indonesia judges receive reprimand over ruling that allowed president's son to run for VP

JAKARTA - An Indonesian judicial ethics panel on Tuesday issued a verbal reprimand to six Constitutional Court judges they said had violated an ethics code in a ruling last month that allowed President Joko Widodo's son to run for the vice presidency.

The panel was formed to probe the conduct of the court's nine judges amid public outcry after they ruled, just three days out from election registration, that a minimum age requirement of 40 need not apply to all candidates. That effectively gave Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, a green light to join the race as Prabowo Subianto's running mate. . REUTERS