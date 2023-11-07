Indonesia judges receive reprimand over ruling that allowed president's son to run for VP

Indonesia's defence minister and presidential candidate, Prabowo Subianto, along with his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is the eldest son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Surakarta's Mayor, wave after registering themselves for next year's presidential election, at the election commission headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 25, 2023. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File photo
JAKARTA - An Indonesian judicial ethics panel on Tuesday issued a verbal reprimand to six Constitutional Court judges they said had violated an ethics code in a ruling last month that allowed President Joko Widodo's son to run for the vice presidency.

The panel was formed to probe the conduct of the court's nine judges amid public outcry after they ruled, just three days out from election registration, that a minimum age requirement of 40 need not apply to all candidates. That effectively gave Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, a green light to join the race as Prabowo Subianto's running mate. . REUTERS

