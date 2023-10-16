Indonesia court upholds minimum age requirement for president, VP candidates

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s Constitutional Court has ruled that the minimum age for the country’s presidential and vice-presidential candidates be kept at 40, lowering the likelihood of President Joko Widodo’s eldest son running for office in 2023.

The court on Monday rejected a petition to lower the candidates’ age limit from 40 to 35, in the first of several similar applications being heard on the same day.

The president’s son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is mayor of Surakarta city, turned 36 on Oct 1.

Indonesia is set to vote in presidential and legislative elections in less than four months, and politicians have started campaigning, with billboards of presumptive candidates sprouting all over the archipelago.

Chief Justice Anwar Usman, who is Mr Widodo’s brother-in-law, led a panel of nine judges presiding over the matter. The panel said that determining the age limit for candidates was the purview of lawmakers, and the petition had no “reasoning according to law”.

Mr Gibran has not personally made any announcement about officially registering for the election, a process which starts later this week.

But in recent months, politicians supporting the presidential campaign of Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, leader of Gerindra party, have asked for Mr Gibran to be his running mate.

Such a move would likely boost Mr Prabowo’s odds of winning, say observers, given the likelihood that Mr Widodo and his supporters will throw their weight behind the minister.

Just over the weekend, Mr Prabowo received the backing of Mr Widodo’s biggest supporter group ProJo, in a declaration at his private residence in South Jakarta.

Like his father, Mr Gibran is a member of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), which has announced that its candidate for president is former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo.

The party has responded to speculation about Mr Gibran’s possible team-up with Mr Prabowo by emphasising party loyalty among its members.

Recent opinion polls place Mr Prabowo and Mr Ganjar as front-runners in a tight race, with a third would-be presidential hopeful, former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, trailing behind.

Monday’s ruling follows several judicial review requests that have called for the age limit to be lowered. This includes one from the Indonesian Solidarity Party, a youth-based political party that has criticised the limit for being discriminatory, and is chaired by Mr Widodo’s youngest son Kaesang Pangarep.