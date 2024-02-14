Prabowo set to become Indonesia’s new president as voters choose continuity

Recap: How Indonesia’s polling day unfolded

JAKARTA – Mr Prabowo Subianto is set to become Indonesia’s next leader, heralding continuity for incumbent Joko Widodo’s policies but also presenting the new president with the task of rallying a divided country after an election season marred by accusations of partiality.

The Defence Minister won a resounding victory with nearly 60 per cent of the vote in the Feb 14 polls, based on unofficial quick counts of sample votes.

Addressing his supporters at the sporting stadium in central Jakarta as he claimed victory, Mr Prabowo, 72, said: “We are grateful, but we cannot be arrogant... we have to stay humble.”

Noting that “this victory must be the victory of all Indonesians”, he called for unity and said he would serve all Indonesians as president. He also thanked previous leaders, including Ms Megawati Sukarnoputri and Dr Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, and the outgoing President Widodo.

“Jokowi – I know him very well, he’s a very, very, very hard worker, he doesn’t know the meaning of fatigue, his ministers are tired working for him,” he joked, using the President’s familiar name.

At around 8pm Singapore time, polling agency Poltracking Indonesia gave the Prabowo-Gibran Rakabuming Raka pair 59.17 per cent of the votes, based on three-quarters of sample votes counted. Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and senior politician Muhaimin Iskandar captured 24.5 per cent of the votes, while former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo and former law and security minister Mahfud MD won 16.34 per cent.