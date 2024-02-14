Despite wet weather, millions of Indonesians cast their votes to usher in ‘festival of democracy’

Get the latest updates from our live coverage of polling day.

JAKARTA - Heavy storms and severe flooding did not dampen the spirits of the millions of Indonesians, as they ushered in “pesta demokrasi”, or “festival of democracy”, by casting their votes in the country’s simultaneous national and local elections on Feb 14.

Some 800,000 polling stations across the archipelago were visited by Indonesians, as they voted to have their voice heard on who they want as their next president, vice-president, as well as executive and legislative representatives.

Some 205 million Indonesians were eligible to vote in this election, but it is not known how many of them have voted so far.

Polling got off to a slow start in Jakarta, with thunderstorms causing floods in parts of the capital.

Jakarta-based architect Jesslyn, who is in her 30s and goes by one name like some Indonesians, said she waited about an hour at home for the rain to subside before leaving to vote at around 9am.

But not everyone was as lucky as Ms Jesslyn, as the weather forced some Indonesians to adjust their plans to vote.

In Demak regency in Central Java, the election authorities postponed voting in some 10 villages after over 100 polling stations were affected by severe floods. Under Indonesian law, voting can be postponed to no later than 10 days after polling day.

Flooding was also reported in other parts of Indonesia, including Lampung in Sumatra and Kupang in East Nusa Tenggara, where polling stations had to be relocated and officials had to move voting materials. Photos circulating on social media showed officials carrying voting boxes over their heads as they waded through waist-high water.

For the most part, however, voting was relatively smooth throughout the day, as the more than 5 million volunteers from the General Elections Commission (KPU) made sure that as few people ran into issues as possible.

When voters were stuck in queues and had to wait for hours for their turn, some had to seek shelter under portable umbrellas. But the mood was generally cheerful and positive. The crowds followed instructions and waited patiently until they could vote and then go about their day.

President Joko Widodo told reporters that polling day was a “festival of democracy”, after casting his ballot at a polling station in Gambir in Central Jakarta.

He added: “We hope this will truly be a festival for the people and will take place honestly and fairly, and will be participated with joy by all Indonesians. I hope the election will go smoothly and people will be able to exercise their right to vote.”

Some polling stations went the extra mile. In a nod to how Feb 14 was not just polling day but also Valentine’s Day, a polling station in Solo in Central Java was decked out in pink, with roses tied to the ballot boxes.