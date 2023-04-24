12 Arcturus Covid-19 cases detected in Malaysia, says Health Minister Zaliha Mustafa

The number of new Covid-19 infections decreased last week to 4,817 cases from 5,149 the week before. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
31 sec ago
Published
37 min ago

PETALING JAYA – A total of 12 cases involving the Covid-19 XBB.1.16 (Arcturus) subvariant have been detected in the country, says Health Minister Zaliha Mustafa.

“As of April 2, the subvariant has been detected in 31 countries including Malaysia,” she said in a statement on Monday.

Six cases were detected in Sarawak, four in Selangor and two in Kuala Lumpur, she added.

“The global risk assessment report stated that the risk of infections and ongoing cases because of subvariant XBB1.16 is lower than XBB.1.5,” she said.

The XBB.1.16 subvariant was first detected in the country in March, but Dr Zaliha said the situation was under control and the nation’s health facilities were not under any pressure.

Arcturus was classified as a variant of interest (VOI) on April 17 by the World Health Organisation.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha said the number of new Covid-19 infections decreased last week to 4,817 cases from 5,149 the week before.

She added that to date, a cumulative 18,319 cases involved variants of concern and VOI.

She said the Omicron subvariant remains the most dominant in terms of infections.

Dr Zaliha reminded the public to practice TRIIS – test, report, inform, isolate and seek medical help – if infected.

She also urged those who have yet to get their booster dose to do so as soon as possible. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More On This Topic
Malaysia sees spike in Covid-19 cases ahead of Hari Raya, sparking fears of new wave
WHO monitoring new Covid-19 sub-variant Arcturus, which is driving surge of cases in India
Related Stories
What is Arcturus and what are the symptoms of the new Covid-19 sub-variant?
S’pore to set up public health centre, planning team to prepare for pandemics
Dorscon green: A visual look at Singapore’s new normal
Covid-19 will pose threat similar to flu soon, end to emergency may be declared in 2023: WHO
Future crises: How not to fight the last war
Who is most at risk for long Covid?
Millions of unused, expired Covid-19 vaccines destroyed
Finding Covid-19's origins a moral imperative: WHO chief
Covid-19 data and tracking – after so long, still useful to monitor?
The world needs a ‘fire department’ for pandemics

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top