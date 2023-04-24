12 Arcturus Covid-19 cases detected in Malaysia, says Health Minister Zaliha Mustafa

PETALING JAYA – A total of 12 cases involving the Covid-19 XBB.1.16 (Arcturus) subvariant have been detected in the country, says Health Minister Zaliha Mustafa.

“As of April 2, the subvariant has been detected in 31 countries including Malaysia,” she said in a statement on Monday.

Six cases were detected in Sarawak, four in Selangor and two in Kuala Lumpur, she added.

“The global risk assessment report stated that the risk of infections and ongoing cases because of subvariant XBB1.16 is lower than XBB.1.5,” she said.

The XBB.1.16 subvariant was first detected in the country in March, but Dr Zaliha said the situation was under control and the nation’s health facilities were not under any pressure.

Arcturus was classified as a variant of interest (VOI) on April 17 by the World Health Organisation.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha said the number of new Covid-19 infections decreased last week to 4,817 cases from 5,149 the week before.

She added that to date, a cumulative 18,319 cases involved variants of concern and VOI.

She said the Omicron subvariant remains the most dominant in terms of infections.

Dr Zaliha reminded the public to practice TRIIS – test, report, inform, isolate and seek medical help – if infected.

She also urged those who have yet to get their booster dose to do so as soon as possible. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK