KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia may be witnessing a new wave of Covid-19 infections, with the number of cases climbing steeply ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

According to official Health Ministry data, the number of cases rose by 87.5 per cent in the 14 days up to April 8, while hospitalisations in the same period rose by 30.5 per cent. Deaths attributable to Covid-19 rose by 25 per cent.