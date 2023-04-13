WHO monitoring new Covid-19 subvariant ‘Arcturus’, which is driving surge of cases in India

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is monitoring the new Covid-19 “Arcturus” subvariant, which is fuelling a recent surge of cases in India.

The Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 strain, first detected in late January, is a recombinant of two descendants of another Omicron variant BA.2.

The WHO said that the subvariant has one additional “mutational mutation” in the spike protein. Laboratory studies show Arcturus has increased infectivity, as well as potential increased pathogenicity.

The symptoms of XBB.1.16 are reportedly the same as previous variants, which include fever, shortness of breath and a cough. However, many of those infected are also reporting conjunctivitis and sticky eyes.

A study by the University of Tokyo showed that Arcturus is nearly 1.2 times as transmissible as XBB.15, also known as Kraken, the most infectious subvariant until now.

But the subvariant is not thought to be any more severe than XBB.1.5, reported British news outlet The i Paper.

The subvariant’s name, “XBB.1.16” was made popular by Vipin M Vashishtha, former convenor of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics.

He used it as a hashtag in a tweet on March 17, warning about new Covid-19 cases, according to New Delhi Television (NDTV).

The subvariant, is behind a 13-fold surge in cases in India in March, which has led the country to conduct mock drills to check whether hospitals are prepared to deal with rising case counts.

On Wednesday, there were 40,215 active Covid-19 cases - up by 3,122 in just one day, statistics from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show.

Two Indian states have also reintroduced mask wearing in public places as Covid-19 cases in India reached highest weekly number in seven months, reported The Telegraph on Wednesday.

In the northern state of Haryana, face masks are mandatory in public places and schools. Masks are also compulsory for pregnant women, the elderly and those with chronic diseases in the southern state of Kerala, a popular tourist destination.

It is the first time mask mandates are since March 2022, and they have sparked concern in the country.

Doctors in India are urging citizens to remain calm. Although the new subvariant appears to more contagious, doctors say that there has not been an uptick in fatalities yet.