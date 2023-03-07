Anwar’s first 100 days - from hope to concern: Sin Chew Daily contributor

KUALA LUMPUR - Pakatan Harapan had an unexpected win in last general election.

Pakatan Harapan’s percentage of the aggregate vote went down from 45 per cent in 2018 to 38 per cent in 2022. The 2022 general election result didn’t allow any individual political block to form a government on its own.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) leader Muhyiddin Yassin was given the first opportunity by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, or King, to form a government. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, leader of Barisan Nasional (BN) pulled out of the PN-BN coalition agreement at the last minute, leaving Muhyiddin Yassin in the lurch.

The King then called on Anwar Ibrahim to form a unity government with BN, and later Gabunan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Gabunan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Warisan joining the fray.

The vote of confidence for Anwar as prime minister appeared to have a two-thirds majority on the floor of the Dewan Rakyat. Anwar finally succeeded in his long journey to premiership. However, Anwar Ibrahim, or PMX as he is called, has a huge obligation to many people.

The policies, actions and behavior of Anwar’s administration should be viewed from this perspective.

Reception

From the PN side of politics, Anwar is seen as taking the position of prime minister in a cloud of illegitimacy due to the treachery of Zahid. PN believed they should have been the rightful government because they had the biggest single block of seats in the new parliament.

In contrast, Pakatan’s supporters were jubilant. Umno was split into two factions, which has led to infighting and expulsions from the party by the Zahid-led supreme council.

It took Anwar nine days to put a cabinet together. The final announcement on Dec 2 of the cabinet was delayed by almost four hours while final negotiations were undertaken. This was the first sign that the cabinet was formed on agreements, IOUs and trade-offs.

Nevertheless, Anwar was able to place a number of loyalists within the cabinet, a decision that sacrificed competence and experience to get the people he wanted.

Anwar had to project his legitimacy during the first 100 days. We have witnessed Anwar’s trips abroad to meet with regional leaders, and his domestic visits to sultans and governors. This was done with public engagements around the country.

After 100 days, Anwar, except for the launch of his Malaysia Madani philosophy, has not personally outlined any visionary “hard policies.” This he has primarily left to his respective ministers, which could be an indication that Anwar is running his administration as chairman of the board rather than a hands-on micromanager.

After the first 100 days, Anwar has created the ambiance of stability for his government. Within a sea of threats to his government, Anwar looks set with the potential to govern a full term.

However, the coming six state election some time after June will be a major challenge to his stability. If his government holds Penang, Selangor, and Negeri Sembilan, this could be considered a victory for Anwar.