Malaysian PM Anwar’s first 100 days in office: Has the unity government lived up to expectations?

It’s been 100 days since Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim took office as Malaysia’s prime minister, with promises to revive the economy, mend political rifts and fight graft. His unity government, formed by combining his Pakatan Harapan coalition with former rival Umno and other parties, enjoys a two-thirds majority in Parliament but reality has started to bite.

Some decisions have taken the shine off the new administration, including the appointment of Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi, who faces dozens of corruption charges.

Has the unity government lived up to voter expectations? And will the upcoming state polls threaten its staying power? Our correspondents report.

Survival and stability trump election pledges in early days of Malaysia’s unity government