KUALA LUMPUR - The sight of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and a host of leaders from his Pakatan Harapan (PH) arriving at the Seri Pacific Hotel in Kuala Lumpur and meeting Barisan Nasional’s (BN) top brass on Monday was an object lesson of how anything can happen in Malaysian politics.

The hotel beside the Umno headquarters complex is where warlords broker deals before and after formal meetings next door.