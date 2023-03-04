Survival and stability trump election pledges in early days of Malaysia’s unity government

KUALA LUMPUR - Political survival has been a key theme of Malaysia’s new unity government, with pre-election pledges taking a back seat to ensure that the alliance of once-bitter rivals and strange bedfellows remains stable and in power.

After last November’s general election resulted in Malaysia’s first-ever hung Parliament, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim joined hands with nemeses such as Umno and East Malaysian parties who previously swore they would not work with his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.