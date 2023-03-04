Asian Insider

Survival and stability trump election pledges in early days of Malaysia’s unity government

Zahid, who is also Umno president has since summarily purged rivals and detractors from his party – a crucial component in the Anwar government PHOTO: BERNAMA
Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Updated
27 sec ago
Published
36 min ago
KUALA LUMPUR - Political survival has been a key theme of Malaysia’s new unity government, with pre-election pledges taking a back seat to ensure that the alliance of once-bitter rivals and strange bedfellows remains stable and in power.

After last November’s general election resulted in Malaysia’s first-ever hung Parliament, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim joined hands with nemeses such as Umno and East Malaysian parties who previously swore they would not work with his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

